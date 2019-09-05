Funeral services for five members of the Sisk family who died Monday night in Elkmont have been announced by Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
Services for 38-year-old John Sisk, 35-year-old Mary Sisk and their three children — 6-year-old Grayson, 5-year-old Aurora and 6-month-old Colson — will be noon Saturday at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church in Athens. Visitation will be from 9-11:45 a.m.
Burial will be private and for family only.
For complete obituary information, visit limestonechapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.