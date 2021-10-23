Trunk or Treat and Halloween Movie Night will be at Toyota Field for the second consecutive year. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5-7 p.m. in the Toyota Outfield Experience, according to a press release received by the News Courier. A showing of The Haunted Mansion will follow at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased for $10 Friday, Oct. 29 or $15 the day of the event. Parking is free and the Dumpster Dive concession stand will be open, according to the release.
“We are looking forward to welcoming fans back to Toyota Field for the biggest Halloween celebration in North Alabama,” Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said in the release. “This event is perfect for fans of all ages, and we can’t wait to see everyone dressed in their Halloween costumes.”
