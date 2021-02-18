The travel advisory for "impassable roads" remains in effect Thursday night for Limestone County.
Limestone County Emergency Management Agency officer Daphne Ellison said "too many roadways and bridges remain icy" in a travel advisory sent at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Temperatures falling below freezing overnight and into Friday morning will cause areas to refreeze, Ellison said.
"One extremely dangerous stretch of roadway is Easter Ferry Road between Shoals Creek Road and the intersections of Cabbage Ridge and Red Hill Hollow Road due to icing on roadway," Ellison said.
Ellison said drivers should use extreme caution when traveling, especially in the north and western areas of Limestone County.
