The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists of daytime work requiring single-lane closures set to take place Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, on Interstate 565 westbound in Limestone County.
ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said to expect lane closures between County Line Road and I-65 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Burkett said to expect delays and plan additional travel time or use alternate routes.
