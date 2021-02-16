The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency travel advisory is still in place at this time, according to the agency.
EMA officer Daphne Ellison said there are icy patches on roadways and the danger of falling trees and power lines.
"All roads continue to be deemed impassable," according to message from Limestone EMA sent at approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Members of the general public are advised that all travel should be suspended or delayed.
Limestone County EMA will continue to closely monitor the situation.
