Limestone County Emergency Management Agency Officer Daphne Ellison sent out a travel advisory at approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday warning of icy conditions.
"Use extreme caution this morning," Ellison said. "Bridges and overpasses are covered with ice."
Other areas may have black ice also, Ellison said.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for all counties in North Alabama with the exception of DeKalb County. Other counties include Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in Tennessee.
The glaze of ice resulting from freezing rain will be most notable on elevated and exposed surfaces, including bridges and overpasses, the NWS said.
Expect slick spots on roads and bridges, with hazardous travel conditions possible through the morning.
