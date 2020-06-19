The novel coronavirus has left its mark on tourism in the state. However, state tourism officials believe the worst effects could be behind them.
Last week, state officials said Alabama was seeing a 66% decrease from the same time last year when it comes to total tourism dollars spent.
Mississippi was the only state faring better than Alabama with a 63% decrease, according to officials. Hawaii ranked worst in the nation at 96%, and Florida saw an 81% decrease.
Officials said hotel occupancy across the state was at 29% in April, adding it was at 68% occupancy in the same month in 2019. Room rates were also slightly down statewide as the average daily rate was down 30% and revenue per available room had a drop of about 70% from the same time a year ago, officials said.
Reported statewide revenue had also dropped 70%, officials said.
Tourism officials did note they believe the worst is behind them, as weekly trends in hotel occupancy had been climbing since April 11 when occupancy at hotels across the state was at an average of 25%.
The first week in June, officials said hotel occupancy was at a COVID-19 period high at 47% compared to 69% the same week a year ago.
Officials said overall hotel revenue had seen a 43% decline compared to the same time last year.
Athens-Limestone County
Athens-Limestone Tourism President Teresa Todd said local tourism numbers are starting to go up a little in the city. Though she doesn't have exact numbers for hotel occupancy, she said the city averages 65% annual occupancy and over 70% during peak seasons such as October and spring break.
“We're being proactive on a lot of things,” Todd said. “We are working closely with our hotels and other organizations such as Athens Parks and Recreation.”
For example, she said tourism is currently working with Parks and Rec to bring ball tournaments to our SportsPlex, which will help hotels with room nights, restaurants, shopping and gas tax.
“It's a win-win,” she said.
Todd said local tourism officials are also working to keep some tourism events in place such as the annual Red, White & Boom fireworks show and Singing on The Square as long as everyone practices social distancing and sanitizing. However, other annual events have already been canceled or postponed for 2020.
For now, Todd said tourism is working to get things back to normal, or a new normal.
“Right now, it's the little things we can do to promote all of Limestone County,” she said.
When asked what residents could do to help, Todd said they can help with the look of the community by helping to keep it clean and beautiful.
“We are doing a pretty good job,” she said, adding Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell was in Limestone County recently to get a photograph of the Judge James Horton statue on The Square. Todd said Sentell told her about how clean and beautiful it was downtown.
“I beamed with pride,” she said. “It's about everyone doing their part and picking up after themselves and leaving everything better than it was. It gives a great impression to those who come in for a visit.”
Visit visitathensal.com/events to stay up-to-date on events happening in Limestone County.
