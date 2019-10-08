An Athens man accused of striking his parents with a car appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, but his case was continued until later this month.
Sean Tyson Travis, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree domestic violence (assault) after he used a vehicle to injure his parents Sept. 12 at their home on Edinburgh Drive. His parents are Sharon Travis and Athens City Councilman Frank Travis.
Bond for Sean Travis is set at $25,000. However, his latest arrest violated the terms of his bond on a previous charge, so he has remained in the Limestone County Jail since the incident.
On Tuesday, he appeared for a preliminary hearing before Limestone District Judge Matthew Huggins but did not yet have an attorney. Huggins continued the case until Oct. 22 and appointed Michael Sizemore to defend Travis against the charges.
Meanwhile, his parents continue to recover from their injuries. They spent time in Huntsville Hospital's surgical intensive care unit, with his mother being released within a week to continue treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Athens. His father remained in surgical ICU until the end of the month, when he was transferred to a Huntsville rehabilitation facility.
