A tree fell during Sunday's storm, blocking all four lanes of Elm Street at Elkton Road. Athens Utilities crews are responding. Motorists are encouraged to avoid that area.
Power outages have been reported in west Athens and west of Athens. Power outages have also been reported in the neighborhoods around SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary School. Crews are working to restore power to those affected.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has reported structures damaged and power poles down in the area of Chris Way.
