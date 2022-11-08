ABS Trobotics brought home the #1 BEST trophy from the Tennessee Valley BEST Robotics hub competition. After placing first in four out of five scoring categories and third in the fifth, ABS Trobotics won the top overall trophy out of 11 teams in the local hug.
The team placed: First in Engineering Notebook (Documentation), Sales Presentation, Booth Exhibit, and Team Spirit. Third in Robot Performance.
Additional awards included Most Robust Robot (the one with the least repairs and adjustments during competition), and the prestigious Founders Award for making the best use of the engineering process in machine design.
Next stop, Regional Tournament at Auburn University December 3/4. The team will compete with teams from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Mississippi.
