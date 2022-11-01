Recently, Athens High School student Troy Young was voted Mr. AHS.
“To be voted as Mr. AHS by the students is a tremendous honor. The students and faculty of Athens High School have been nothing but supportive and encouraging throughout my high school journey. Athens City Schools has provided the best educational foundation that will serve me well during college and beyond,” said Young.
Young, who is a senior, hopes to attend the University of Alabama in the fall.
“My goal is to attend the University of Alabama in the pursuit of an undergraduate degree in finance, followed by a juris doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law. I hope to use the two degrees in conjunction where I can do business law and eventually have my own practice,” said Young.
Young has been impacted by numerous people throughout is life, all of which brought him to this point.
“First off, I would like to thank my parents and family for providing for me in everything I do and being supportive throughout my whole life,” Young said. “I would like to thank my teachers and aides from kindergarten through today who have inspired me to chase my dreams and never give up.”
He went on to say, “thank you to my mentors Brian Jones and Chad Wise and many others who have set the example of choosing wisely in the face of adversity.”
