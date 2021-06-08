Fans who miss the former tractor pull in Tanner may now have a new event to attend in Limestone County.
Ardmore Lions Club is hosting the Ardmore Truck and Tractor Pull June 18-19 at John Barnes Park on the Tennessee side of the city. Gates will open at 5 p.m. each night with the event beginning at 7 p.m.
Cost is $15 per person, with kids ages 10 and under getting in free. According to the Lions Club, proceeds from the event will be invested directly back into Ardmore and the surrounding communities, including the Lions Club, local Boys & Girls Club and Ardmore's fire department.
Members of the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League and Mid-South Pullers Association will be competing in the event, which is sponsored by Superior Heating and Air, Haney Equipment and others.
According to Kaitlynn Norman, whose father Darrell is the president of MSPA, depending on the division, a truck or tractor of a certain weight will be hooked to a sled — which is adjusted per class —to see if they can pull it a certain length down a dirt track, with around 300 feet typically considered a full pull.
“If your vehicle can pull the trailer the farthest, you win the class,” Norman said. “It's a little crazy. A lot of people think we're all a bunch of rednecks, but we have farmers and other members of the ag industry, some street racers and dragsters, those types of people.”
Four different classes will be a part of the Ardmore event, with three of them involving tractors and the other two-wheel drive trucks. Norman said there will also be a new class called mini rods taking part both days.
Norman said anyone interested in attending the event can visit the Ardmore Truck & Tractor Pull Facebook page to enter a June 16 drawing for four free tickets. She said there are also videos of different drivers who compete in events like these.
“We are going to try and make this an annual thing,” Norman said. “We usually consider Tanner our hometown pull, but with it being canceled we are going to try and make Ardmore the new Tanner.”
The pull will feature “tons” of vendors and a behind-the-scenes look at the pits for people who come early.
“I do suggest bringing some earplugs, because at some point it's going to get pretty loud,” Norman said.
