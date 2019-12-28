Keeping children and teenagers away from tobacco has long been a fight for health officials, but last week saw a victory in the war against youth use.
President Donald Trump signed a bill Dec. 20 raising the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, from 18 to 21. Previously, the minimum age in Alabama was 19, but the numbers showed teenagers — sometimes as many as 1 in 4 — were smoking, vaping and dipping anyway.
Still, it's less than it used to be, and officials hope the number continues to drop as it becomes more difficult to access.
"In public health, tobacco use is one of our biggest concerns," said Scott Harris, physician and state health officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health. "Deaths from tobacco are the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country. We are always interested in ways to prevent access to cigarettes and reduce smoking."
The bill replaces wording in the existing legislation and requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to publish a final rule in the Federal Register by June 17, 2020, or 180 days after the bill was signed. The rule will take full effect 90 days after its published, or at the latest Sept. 15, 2020.
Meanwhile, some locations are already turning away the underaged. Even though she's not entirely supportive of the change, Discount Tobacco general manager Courtney McGraw said her store routinely checks IDs and blocks anyone under 21 from making any purchase at the Jefferson Street store.
McGraw said she's in-between because while she does agree with it somewhat, she also believes anyone who can sign up to fight for their country or vote should be able to buy tobacco or alcohol. She doesn't think it will have a significant effect on the business because so many of their customers are already over the age of 21.
Harris, however, remains firmly in support of the law.
"I would have no problem with cigarettes just vanishing overnight," he said, but he was doubtful the age limit would be raised again or cigarettes would be made illegal any time soon.
Juul, a major e-cigarette manufacturer, and Marlboro-cigarette maker Altria were reported as backers of the bill. Harris believes this is an attempt to prevent stronger legislation, such as a ban on flavored products.
"The big tobacco manufacturers have always opposed any regulation of products," Harris said. "... I think we're concerned to see what they got in return for (supporting the new age limit)."
Regardless, Harris said ADPH supports reducing availability, and they support residents who seek to quit nicotine and tobacco. To that end, there are resources available through ADPH. Residents can call 1-800-QUITNOW 6 a.m.–midnight, seven days a week, or visit www.quitnowalabama.com at any time for tips, counseling and to see if they qualify for free tobacco cessation products.
