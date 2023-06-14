The Alabama Republican Party announced that President Donald J. Trump will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 ALGOP Summer Dinner in Montgomery. The Summer Dinner will take place on Aug. 4, as part of the state Party’s summer meeting.
“The Alabama Republican Party is delighted to have President Trump be a part of our summer meeting, and join us as the keynote speaker for our annual summer dinner. President Trump is a political figure that has defined American politics over the last 8 years, and we are looking forward to hosting him in person August 4th. This is an excellent opportunity for the state of Alabama to see and interact with the GOP front-runner for president,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl.
The dinner will take place at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel at the Convention Center. The evening will kick-off with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
“The response to President Trump’s visit has been off the charts from people across the state. This is going to be a massive event, and we’re already expecting to sell out of tickets and tables,” Wahl said.
Tickets and sponsorships went on sale June 14 – Trump’s birthday – and they can be found on the Alabama Republican Party’s website (www.algop.org).
