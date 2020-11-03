While Donald Trump was in a tough re-election battle nationally with former Vice President Joe Biden, he won Limestone County and the state of Alabama.
With all ballots except provisionals reported, Trump had 34,337 votes, or 70.4%, while Biden garnered 13,510 votes, or 27.7%. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen collected 736 votes, or 1.5%, of the Limestone vote. Nationally, it was too close to call at The News Courier's press deadline.
The race for U.S. Senator was nearly as lopsided in Limestone County. Republican challenger and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville took home 33,074 votes, or 68.1%, while Democratic incumbent Doug Jones had 15,396 votes, or 31.7%. There were 90 write-in votes for U.S. Senate in Limestone County.
The only other contested statewide election on the ballot was the race for Public Service Commission President. Republican incumbent Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh had 33,402 votes, or 70.5%, while Democratic challenger Laura Casey had 13,884 votes, or 29.3%.
Limestone County voters also overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the Alabama Constitution, which provides that a person is not liable for using deadly physical force in self-defense or in the defense of another person on the premises of a church under certain conditions. That amendment was only on the ballot in Limestone County.
Voters approved the amendment 83.5% to 16.5%. There were 36,209 "yes" votes and only 7,169 "no" votes.
Limestone voters also voted "yes" to each of the statewide amendments. Amendment 1 changed language to say “only citizens of age have the right to vote” instead of the current language, which says “every citizen of age has the right to vote.”
Amendment 2 takes away the authority of the Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court to hire the Alabama Administrator of the Courts — giving that authority to the Supreme Court as a whole, meaning all of the justices would have a say in hiring for that position.
Amendment 3 also concerns the state judiciary. It says a person appointed to fill a district of circuit court vacancy will hold the office until a replacement is elected in the general election after the person has completed two years in office.
Amendments 4 would recompile the state's Constitution of 1901, allowing the legislature to remove racist language and remove duplicate sections, among other things.
Amendments 5 and 6 provided "stand your ground" protections for churches in Franklin and Lauderdale counties, much like the one for Limestone County. However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has said, regardless of voter support, people who have to use deadly force to defend themselves are already protected under Alabama's "Stand Your Ground" law.
