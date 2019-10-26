If you're a certain age, Halloween may represent going into one or multiple neighborhoods, knocking on doors and saying “Trick or treat” to collect candy.
Parents who prefer to let their children collect candy in a more guarded environment led to the popularity of trunk or treat events at churches and schools. One of the safest such events in Alabama will return to The Square in Athens Halloween night, and parents and kids are invited to join the fun.
The third annual Trunk or Treat on The Square begins at 5 p.m. and will feature local law enforcement and businesses handing out as much candy as kids can carry. Groups anticipated to be on hand include the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & Rescue Service, Walmart, Tennessee Valley Jeeps and The News Courier.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said he appreciates how popular the event has become, given its random beginnings.
“We never planned it, and now we're in our third year,” he said.
Young recalled the Sheriff's Office began receiving messages about a trunk or treat event in Limestone County. As it turned out, however, the messages were meant for the Limestone County, Texas, Sheriff's Office.
“I got confused because people from Athens started calling and asking about it, too,” he said.
He ultimately got with Michelle Williamson, community relations coordinator for the Limestone County Commission, and they threw the event together.
“It was a mad scramble,” Young said with a laugh.
In the years since, the event has grown to include businesses and as many as 2,000 trick or treaters.
“It's gotten so large because it's a safe alternative (for parents) because it's well-lit, well-attended and family-oriented,” he said. “It's a positive environment.”
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said he gets a kick out of seeing the public come out and participate. He also just enjoys interacting with the costumed kids.
“We try to have fun with them and laugh with them,” he said, adding the officers who attend always have a good time. “It's always good to spend time with the kids and get their perspective.”
He also hopes the event will continue to grow and be an annual tradition for years to come.
“It's just a safe, protected environment, and there will be enough (law enforcement officers) there to make sure it's safe,” Johnson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.