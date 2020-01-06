Funeral for Suntrez Lamark Murrah, 30, is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Round Island Creek Mission Center, Athens. Body will be in the center one hour before service. Burial: Thatch-Mann Cemetery. Peoples Funeral Home directing.
Charlotte Ann Turner Yarbrough went home to be with her Lord on December 31, 2019, surrounded by her children, William Turner Yarbrough, Janis "Jesse" Yarbrough and Cynthia Yarbrough Mayne, at her residence in Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was a member of the Duluth First United Methodist Chur…
Billy Wayne Schrimsher, 73, of Madison, Alabama, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Services 2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home. Tommy Smothers officiating. Burial in Bottom Cemetery. Visitation noon until service Sunday at Spry.
