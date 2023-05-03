Cars lined up on Green Street Tuesday night as local farmers and artisans laid out their goods for purchase.
“It’s very exciting to be here. I didn’t know how the crowd would be, but it’s been wonderful,” Aquanette Mangrum said. “I think the market is going to be great this year.”
Mangrum owns Aquanettes Catering & Fried Pies and sold out of her apple, cherry, and blueberry cream cheese fried pies at the Tuesday market. She baked at least 100 peach because they are her best sellers, and they were almost all gone by 6:30 p.m., too.
“I do like the idea of coming in the evening. It gives you time to get everything together,” she said. “I did my fried pies this morning so they’ll be fresh.”
Hunter Day of Twisted Cedar Farm said his 6-year-old daughter, Laikyn, comes and helps out by selling the eggs. They sell Non-GMO and soy free meat and had pork products like breakfast sausage, pork chops, boston butts, and more.
King Family Farm brought their jars of jams and pickled foods. Ron King said growing has been slow because the weather has been bad, but that didn’t keep them from brining their fresh produce to the market. They sold out of their onions, radishes, and lettuce.
“It’s great to be back. We enjoy coming to Athens Farmers Market,” King said. “Athens, the people here that run it, they do a tremendous job with getting advertisement out. We always have a good crowd.”
The market has undergone several renovations to update the pavilion and more are expected as the market becomes part of the new Doug Gates Park.
Tuesday Markets will be held every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. through Aug. 29. The popular Saturday Market is scheduled to return on the morning of June 3 from 8 a.m. until noon.
