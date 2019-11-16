The following candidate announcement was submitted by Steve Turner, a Republican running for Limestone County Commission District 2. The News Courier will publish candidate announcements as we receive them and as space allows ahead of the March 3 primary election. They should be no longer than 700 words and emailed to adam@athensnews-courier.com. Announcements will be edited for length, grammar, style and content.
Steve “Ned” Turner, Limestone County Commissioner in District 2, recently qualified to seek reelection, according to a press release.
“Steve has worked hard to make sure his district received its fair share of road funding through the ATRIP process,” the release said. “He was able to secure funding for numerous road projects and has resurfaced/repaired roads throughout the district. It has always been one of his top priorities to ensure the citizens of District 2 have safe roads and the best infrastructure possible.”
While serving on the commission, Turner assisted the municipalities of Huntsville, Madison and Athens on several projects, working not only with Limestone County, but also the North Alabama region as a whole, to help bring more than 7,000 jobs to the area.
"Companies such as Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A., Polaris, Bocar, Carpenter and GE Aviation continue to move our economy forward,” Turner said. “Additions like these have caused an increase of more than $6 million in sales tax, which was distributed to local school systems. In 2018-2019, we distributed $23,281,262.46 to school systems in Limestone County.”
Other notable accomplishments include, but are not limited to:
• Live streaming the commission meetings to help increase transparency;
• Providing funding to the engineering department to purchase better paving equipment;
• Working with the commission to get School Resource Officers, SROs, in every school in the county;
• Increasing safety at the courthouse and the courthouse annex by adding Sheriff’s Office employees as security;
• Adding flashing signs at crosswalks at East Limestone High School; and
• Helping buy and sell dump trucks yearly, thereby saving the county maintenance costs while making a profit on the trucks.
Turner said he's pleased by what he's been able to accomplish.
“I am proud of the accomplishments we have made, but there is still more work that needs to be done,” he said. “I have enjoyed serving the people of my district and would be honored if they would allow me to continue working for them. I will continue to be a conservative voice on the commission, making sure your taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.”
Upcoming projects include the resurfacing of Sanderson Road as well as Newby Road, from U.S. 72 to Gray Road. Capshaw Road, from Sanderson to Old Railroad Bed roads, will also be resurfaced. There will also be $1.4 million invested at the intersection of Mooresville Road and U.S. 72 to create turn lanes and completely overhaul the signal system.
"Safety, economic growth, education/training and good government practices are, and will continue to be, a focus. Hard-working families are taxed enough, and I will continue to fight for cutting wasteful spending and doing more with less," Turner said. "Our district deserves the best schools possible, and I will work with our interim superintendent on making sure our children receive the best education. I humbly ask for your vote in the March 3 Republican Primary."
About Turner
Turner was born and raised in eastern Limestone County and graduated from East Limestone High School in 1987. He attended Martin Methodist Junior College on a golf scholarship and later majored in human resources management at Athens State University. He currently serves on the TARCOG and RSVP boards.
Turner is a member of Capshaw Church of Christ. He enjoys golf, hunting and spending time with family watching sporting events.
