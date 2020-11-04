While the Limestone County Commission's lineup for the next two years was still undecided as of Monday, one thing was certain — District 2 Commissioner Steve Turner would no longer be the District 2 commissioner.
The other three commissioners and Commission Chairman Collin Daly each took time to wish Turner well as he moves on to a new position. Turner was initially elected to the commission in 2012, then re-elected in 2016, but was defeated by Danny Barksdale in the primary election earlier this year.
District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said during Monday's meeting that Limestone County is a better place because of Turner's time on the commission, citing his support of multiple county departments, his work to "right the ship" in engineering and Limestone County's recent growth among the improvements.
"More jobs've been brought here in the last eight years than in any other eight-year period in the history of Limestone County," Black said. "... The growth that we've had, and the continued amount of industry, and people moving into our county — it's continuing to grow. If it's not growing, it's dying on the vine, and you made sure that we got plenty of fertilizer and water, and I appreciate that."
District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet said it's been a pleasure to work with Turner, describing him as someone who's "always worked for the county as a whole."
"I know you've made some good decisions for the county," Sammet said. "... I wish you luck."
Daly echoed the sentiment. Daly's father, Gary Daly, served on the commission during the first two years of Turner's run, and Collin Daly extended thanks on behalf of both men.
"He said it was an honor to work with him," the chairman said. "You were always good to work with. I want to wish you the best in whatever direction life takes you. I'm sure you'll be successful in whatever you do."
Each of the three — Sammet, Daly and Black — will remain on the commission for at least the first two years of the next District 2 Commissioner's term. District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison was on the Tuesday ballot against independent candidate LaDon Townsend, and Harrison joined the others in wishing Turner well.
As for Turner, he issued his own set of thank-yous to everyone.
"It's been a pretty good eight years," he said. "I'm proud of everything we've accomplished in District 2. Some people may agree with that, some may not, and that's their business."
He went on to say that he appreciated everyone who supported him and worked every day to try to do what he felt was best for the district. He thanked the county employees, including those in the commission office, District 2 and the engineering department.
He also thanked Black and Sammet, but "most importantly, thanks to my family for putting up with me while I put up with this crap."
"I'm not going to miss it one bit," he said.
