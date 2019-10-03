Running a race in the Alabama heat can be brutal, but imagine running one in full firefighter turnout gear.
Two Limestone County Career Technical Center students recently did just that. The students ran the Athens 9/11 Heroes Run 5K in their turnout gear. They were recognized Wednesday for their efforts.
The tech school firefighting students are Clements High School junior Alex Kraus, who has been in the program for two years, and Ardmore High senior Skyler McLeod, who has been in the program for three years. Both want to be firefighters.
The temperature was in the mid-80s and overcast when the two students started the race at 7 a.m. Sept. 14, but by the time Kraus and McLeod reached the second mile, they said the sun was shining bright.
Kraus, who was in his turnout gear and boots, finished the race in 1 hour, 2 minutes. McLeod, who ran in tennis shoes and turnout gear, finished in 49 minutes, 18 seconds.
LCCTC firefighting instructor Brian Ozier said temperatures probably got as high as 110 to 120 degrees inside the turnout gear. Typical firefighter turnout gear has three layers, Ozier said. The gear has an outside shell, moisture barrier and thermal barrier.
Ozier said the moisture barrier keeps the body's moisture in the gear. This prevents the moisture from converting to steam when it gets hot, he said.
“Steam burns are as bad as fire burns,” he said.
McLeod and and Kraus said they were covered in sweat when they finished the race.
“Having that helmet on, the heat rises to the top of your head,” Kraus said.
The temperature inside the gear while racing isn't nearly as hot as it gets when fighting a fire, though.
Depending on the intensity of a fire, temperatures can reach about 1,300 degrees inside a building, Ozier said, adding normal temperatures with water protecting the firefighter can reach about 600 to 800 degrees.
Why they run
When it comes to the running the race, Kraus said it's about dedication to the firefighting field and recognizing all those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
It was a mental game for McLeod.
“People said I couldn't do it, so I wanted to prove them wrong,” he said.
Both were surprised to receive an award for their actions.
Their teacher kept the awards a secret but asked them to wear their uniforms to school Wednesday.
“We were getting a little nervous,” McLeod said.
Athens 9/11 Heroes Run Director Whitney Hollingsworth and race committee member Curtis Hollingsworth, who makes the award plaques by hand, recognize runners each year on behalf of the Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run and the local race.
Whitney Hollingsworth said after seeing two students from the tech school come out in full turnout gear, she knew they needed recognition.
“To come out and do that, it's not easy,” she said. “I'm a runner. I know it's not easy.
“We decided to give these guys the awards because we are thankful they are choosing to say, 'If not me, then who ...'”
“I'm beyond proud of them,” Ozier said, adding he's been “tickled pink” since he got the call about the awards. “It was hard not to tell them.”
Ozier said his students are like his kids to him.
“When you become part of the fire industry, you become part of the family,” he said. “I treat them like my kids. They are my kids.”
Curtis Hollingsworth said wearing turning gear helps with exposure when it comes to what the race is all about.
“It's about recognizing those heroes that fell that day,” he said. “They are representing those guys.”
He hopes the efforts of McLeod and Kraus encourages others to join the race next year. McLeod and Kraus said they will run the race again, but McLeod said next time, he will wear his boots.
A ton of support
Both students were encouraging to the community during the race, but also other firefighters running the 5K.
Ozier said Kraus ran beside Brindlee Mountain firefighter Colby Burns, who was also in full turnout gear, encouraging him to continue the race and cross the finish line.
“When we become firefighters, we become family and we encourage everybody,” Ozier said. “No man is left behind.”
Others carried that spirit in the race, as well. After finishing the race, retired Marine James Cutting went back to find Kraus and make sure he finished.
“That is what he does,” Curtis Hollingsworth said. “No man left behind.”
Area students also provided their encouragement throughout the race.
McLeod is a member of Ardmore High's cross country team. After McLeod's teammates finished racing, McLeod said they thought he was taking too long and were worried about it him. The entire team went back to find McLeod and run the remainder of the race by his side.
“They helped bring him in,” Curtis Hollingsworth said.
The Clements High cross country team offered water to Kraus throughout the event. His coach was a part of the race.
Derrick Gatlin, president of the Limestone County Volunteer Fire Association said Kraus and McLeod are setting the bar for everybody.
“You've got grown guys doing the race in turnout, but young guys doing it sets a standard for everybody to do it,” he said.
Danny Southard, Region 1 Coordinator with the Alabama Fire College, said he is seeing amazing things in the fire sector today and not only in career fire services.
“There is an emphasis on physical fitness that wasn't there,” he said, adding students are facing a different fire service than he faced in the last 40 years. “It's a fit-to-fight mentality, and we are seeing that pour over into our younger generation.”
