In this June 4, 2021 photo provided by the Ad Council, former Mayor Omar Neal, left, speaks during an interview in Tuskegee, Ala., as part of an ongoing multimillion-dollar education campaign aiming to encourage confidence in COVID-19 vaccination. Neal is a nephew of Freddie Lee Tyson, a hard-working family man of deep faith who unwittingly became part of the U.S. government’s infamous syphilis experiment on Black men decades ago. ‘’When we don’t take the vaccine, we’re kind of doing to ourselves what the government did to those men at Tuskegee,’’ he says.