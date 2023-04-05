On Wednesday morning representatives from 10 local nonprofits gathered in the City Council Chamber to receive TVA Cares funding for their causes.
TVA allocated $27,500 and the Athens Utilities Electric Department matched it from its marketing budget.
The grants are as follows:
Limestone County Churches Involved
$5,000
Will fund items for homeless clients such as personal hygiene packs, non-perishable food, and during colder months, a one to two-night stay in a hotel.
Athens Arts League
$8,000
Will fund art programs for the community and art education and cultural experiences, including art classes at Blue Springs Elementary, the annual Dia de Muertos celebration, a drumming circle at the Boys and Girls Club, live musicians at High Cotton, and support for the numerous small businesses (artists) located in High Cotton.
“Athens Arts League sends a sincere thank you to the Tennessee Valley Authority and Athens Utilities for an $8,000 grant,” Diane Lehr said. “Athens Arts League will provide art programs for the community and art education and cultural experiences at Scout House and other venues, including art classes at Blue Springs Elementary, Dia de Los Muertos, Athens Mardi Gras, Tubano Thunder drumming circle, live musicians at High Cotton, and support of the numerous small business projects of artists located in High Cotton Arts.”
Athens-Limestone Community Association
$6,000
Will fund community events such as Spring Forward to Your Future, Summer Youth Activities at the historic Trinity/Fort Henderson site that tells the story of slave to solider to student, and a music and cultural arts festival.
Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation
$5,000
Will purchase a transport pump for Emergency Services that will allow paramedics and advanced EMTs to provide safe medication administration, reduce medicine errors due to preloaded dosages, use as a portable pump for pre-hospital transport, and provide multiple infusion therapies.
Athens City Schools Foundation
$8,000
Will fund the teacher grant program that rewards creative initiatives by teachers such as art supplies for art shows, technology equipment for science & engineering labs, supplies for hands-on student led projects, such as designing and constructing bird houses for use at the schools, etc.
“The foundation is so excited to get the money that we received from TVA because we’re going to use it to give grants to the teachers that we have. This is something that we have done for a number of years, but of course the more money we have the more grants we can offer,” President Marcia Day said. “So when I heard about this program, I applied, never thinking that we would get it, but we were fortunate enough to be one of the ones who were chosen.”
Boys & Girls Club
$5,000
Will purchase supplies for its Level Up Literacy program for students in grades 1-3 reading below grade level; will buy reading books, white boards, dry erase markers, phonics workbooks, flash cards and kits; instruction will include a writing activity, sight word drills and reading phonics.
Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center
$2,000
Since there is no community transportation, FRC will provide $25 gas cards to participants who need funding assistance to travel to a job interview, job training or classes that promote career goals, and to new jobs; will work through its workforce development program with community partners.
Athens Main Street
$6,000
Will provide local musicians for the Merchants Alley Music Series, which are free public events in a renovated downtown alley; will encourage visitors to downtown to shop and dine, supporting small business; will provide local musicians a venue to perform.
“Athens Main Street sends a huge thank you to Tennessee Valley Authority and Athens Utilities for a $6,000 grant,” Executive Director Tere Richardson said. “This grant will provide local musicians for the Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series, which are free public events in a renovated downtown alley.
“This will also encourage visitors to downtown to shop and dine and provide local musicians a venue to perform,” she said.
Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation
$9,000
Will help purchase a transit van to use as a library vehicle for outreach services such as partnering with pre-schools and schools in more rural areas to provide programming. Van will have books, laptops, internet and printing capabilities; will provide services to those with transportation issues who cannot get to the main branch.
Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
$2,000
Will support the Shop with a Firefighter program that provides on average 50 to 60 students in Athens and Limestone County schools the opportunity to have Christmas. Students will spend $200 at Walmart, half on clothing and hygiene items and half on toys, electronics, etc. The students will learn to shop on a budget because they work with firefighters and volunteers to pick out and price items.
“Thank you Tennessee Valley Authority and Athens Utilities (Electric Dept.) for supporting our Athens Fire and Rescue Auxiliary with TVA Cares funds,” Fire and Rescue said.
“This $2,000 donation will support our 2023 Shop with a Firefighter program that, on average, provides Christmas to 50 to 60 children from Athens and Limestone County schools,” they said. “Firefighters and volunteers shop with the children, who get $200 each. The children learn to budget and price check because they use half on hygiene/clothing items and half on toys/electronics, etc.”
“The list of projects is phenomenal, and I’m thankful TVA recognizes the benefits our local nonprofits provide the community,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
According to Jeannette Mills, TVA’s executive vice president and chief External Relations officer, local power companies like Athens Utilities have the best understanding of the immediate needs of the people they serve.
“We appreciate their partnership in selecting which local nonprofit organizations would most benefit from the Community Care Fund, and together we provide matching funds to help those in most need,” she said.
