Multiple nonprofit agencies in Athens and Limestone County have benefitted from another round of Tennessee Valley Authority CARES funds given out at Athens City Hall Friday.
TVA partnered with Athens Utilities in order to pass out the funds. TVA gave out $20,000 between eight groups in Limestone County, and Athens Utilities matched that number for a total of $40,000.
That same total was given out between the two agencies during a previous round of funding in May.
“These agencies make a difference in the lives of our citizens, and I am glad we can join TVA in supporting their work,” Athens Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said.
According to the City of Athens, TVA said the CARES funding gives local power companies the opportunity to identify organizations that are helping to make things better for residents during the pandemic and those impacted by COVID-19.
“Athens and Limestone County are attractive communities because each of these organizations work together with the City and County and our citizens to identify and meet needs,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Athens Main Street was given $11,000 to help fund family-friendly holiday events like the Christmas Open House and Sippin' Cider.
“For our local merchants, holiday sales constitute 40 percent of their yearly revenue, and these (holiday) activities also encourage people to shop and eat local while they are enjoying the events downtown,” Athens Main Street Director Tere Richardson wrote in her application.
Athens-Limestone Community Association was gifted $10,000.
“The association oversees the historic Trinity-Fort Henderson site that tells the story of slave to solider to student,” said Holly Hollman with the City of Athens. “The site includes a partial Civil War fort, community center, and remnants of Trinity School, which served as the only all-black high school until integration in 1970.”
Athens-Limestone Recycling Center was given $10,000.
“The center is a non-profit that provides recycling services for residents, schools, businesses and other organizations in Athens and Limestone County,” Hollman said. “Each month has been a struggle financially as the center’s volume of material is down due to not being able to get state inmates to help sort recyclables due to COVID-19 restrictions.”
The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission was gifted $3,000.
“The Youth Commission is comprised of high school students in grades 10-12 at Athens High, Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy and home-schools in Athens,” Hollman said. “The students learn about local government’s role and their role to be engaged and informed citizens.”
The Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives was granted $3,000.
“The museum develops and maintains the preservation of archives and artifacts that exemplify the achievements and memories of armed forces veterans,” Hollman said. “The museum also offers programs for veterans and the public, such as patriotic programs, Coffee Call, etc.”
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful was given $1,000.
“KALB had to cancel its largest fundraiser due to COVID-19, which resulted in the loss of several thousand dollars,” Hollman said. “KALB uses funds generated by this and other fundraisers to work with 4-H and provide educational programs in the schools for grades 5-6, support litter cleanup efforts by providing supplies like garbage bags and grippers, host a free Earth Day event for the community and conduct special events like Trash Attack and the Elk River Cleanup.”
Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation was granted $1,000.
“The Library’s Foundation has been impacted by COVID-19 because it has been unable to host its usual fundraising events,” Hollman said. “While revenues are down, the circulation of books and use of e-books is up because many are turning to reading as a safe pastime.”
Full Tummy was given $1,000.
“Full Tummy provides weekend meal bags to children who otherwise would not have access to regular meals when not in school,” Hollman said. “Since COVID-19, Full Tummy has had to provide in areas of crisis as well and help provide meals not only for kids in school, but all kids.”
