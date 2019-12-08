If you live in the Athens-Limestone County area, you will soon receive your 2020 calendar from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
As with previous editions, the 13-month calendar features a trove of beneficial information on how to respond in the event of an emergency at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
TVA officials said there is little new information in the calendar, but stressed the importance of filling out a card in the calendar if someone needs assistance in the event of an emergency. The cards ask for a name, address and phone number and for specific information on people with disabilities.
There are two cards in the calendar — one printed in English and another in Spanish. The cards can be mailed postage-free to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, which will share the information with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
