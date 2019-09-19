The Tennessee Valley Authority was recently honored for its economic development efforts across North Alabama, including Limestone County.
Site Selection magazine again recognized the utility as one of the top 20 utilities in economic development in 2019. It's the 14th consecutive year TVA has received the honor.
More than 3,300 national electric utilities were eligible for the honor.
“It’s very gratifying to receive this recognition, and we are proud to know that we are making a difference for the people we serve,” said General Manager, Global Business Heidi Smith. “Economic development is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service, and our team is committed to furthering that mission by helping to foster growth in the Valley.”
In fiscal year 2018, TVA created 65,400 jobs and made a record $11.3 billion in investment in attracting businesses to the Valley. These investments include major projects such as Facebook and Mazda-Toyota. Mazda-Toyota plans to create 4,000 jobs at its new $1.4 billion plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
“Product development continues to be a focus area, with TVA’s InvestPrep site readiness initiative helping to spur $1 billion in capital investment from 73 announced projects — including 16 new plant locations,” Smith said.
She pointed out that community development programs also play an important role in TVA’s economic development.
“Our community development programs, such as the Rural Leadership Institute, Valley Workforce Institute, Young Talent Initiative, Community Livability and Valley Sustainable Communities, help support our local community partners to be better prepared for economic success,” she said. “This goes hand in hand with our ability to provide low cost, clean and reliable power in attracting major companies to the Valley.”
Among other projects highlighted with the recognition, TVA identified a preferred route for a new transmission line to support economic development at the Infinity Megasite near Artesia, Mississippi; and partnered with Northwest-Shoals Community College and Johnson Contractors to start a new training program for machinist apprentices.
TVA’s EnergyRight Solutions (ERS) team contributed to TVA’s placement in the top 20, as it continues to offer incentives to help business owners revitalize once-forgotten and unused spaces in new, fresh and energy-efficient ways.
“To earn this honor year after year, it takes tremendous collaboration and commitment from people throughout TVA and our economic development partners,” Smith said. “We are excited to continue the work we do to serve the Valley.”
