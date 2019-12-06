The Tennessee Valley Authority recently issued a response to a whistleblower retaliation complaint filed last month by three former members of the utility's Employee Concerns Program.
Clifford & Garde LLP, which is based in Washington, D.C., filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Health and Safety Administration. It was filed on behalf of Melody Babb, Deanna Fults and Mark Richerson.
All three allege TVA removed them from their positions as managers in the ECP program and were “forced to work in different, and significantly lower value positions … ,” the complaint says.
TVA spokesperson Malinda Hunter said TVA is reviewing the filing and would “respond to it specifically through the appropriate process.”
“TVA values nuclear safety and is committed to having an Employee Concerns Program in place for employees to share any potential nuclear safety concerns,” Hunter said in a statement. “TVA Nuclear recently implemented changes to this Employee Concerns Program to improve effectiveness using employee feedback, regulator feedback and industry benchmarking.”
The 36-page complaint levies a number of allegations at TVA, including that a “chilled work environment” existed within the utility's Nuclear Oversight department. It also alleges TVA remains on regulatory “probation” with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission “regarding its inability to establish and maintain a healthy safety culture.”
In a June interview about changes to the ECP program, Timothy Rausch, TVA's chief nuclear officer, said employees affected by the utility's decision to change the ECP were offered employment elsewhere within the company or the opportunity to step away.
“Our desired environment is to proactively search for early signs of decline so we can address it early,” he said. “To make that shift, we wanted to take a good program and make it an industry best.”
