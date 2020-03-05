When tornadoes decimated parts of Limestone County in 2011 and 2014, our electrical system took a pounding. The county had to replace about 700 utility polls in total.
In 2011 in particular, the storms were so damaging they nearly destroyed TVA's power grid and prevented the utility from transmitting power from Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant. Power was out in places for about a week in 2011 and about 10 days in 2014.
If not for help from utility crews in other counties and states, the power would have been out even longer. Now that disaster has struck in Tennessee, TVA is helping residents bounce back.
Nashville hit
Six people died in the 2011 and 2014 tornadoes, but Nashville is enduring the aftermath of even deadlier storms. Tornadoes waylaid the city early Tuesday, killing 24, leveling buildings and leaving three missing. It is the second-deadliest tornado event in the state's history.
TVA transmission crews joined operators and linemen from local power companies to assess and restore power to thousands across Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area Tuesday, TVA's Josh Clendenen said in a press release issued Wednesday. By midafternoon, TVA had restored power to all but three customer substations, he said.
"Local power companies are working around the clock to repair hundreds of broken poles and downed lines to restore power to their customers," he said. "However, thousands remain without power in Davidson and Wilson counties."
Clendenen said TVA infrastructure in Middle Tennessee bore the brunt of the 155 to 165 mph winds and flying debris brought by the tornado. The utility identified 35 damaged high-voltage electrical transmission towers and 17 lines down, including one across Interstate 40 in Wilson County, four across other roads in the county, and three lines down across the Cumberland River. Navigation on the river remains closed as TVA works to remove the lines from the water. Rebuilding the lines across the river will then take several days.
Athens not requested
Limestone County residents remember how it felt to see utility crews from other cities and states come to the rescue in the wake of the 2011 and 2014 devastation, and Athens Utilities crews offer the same help whenever the call comes from a neighbor.
Although Athens Utilities workers have volunteered many times to help utilities in storm-damaged areas, they are not working in Nashville at this time.
"At this point, they have not requested our help," said Electric Department Manager Blair Davis.
There is much work to be done in Nashville. The city had at least 600 downed utility poles and about 33,000 customers still without power Wednesday, Davis said.
"But, they brought in more than 400 contract linemen to work," he said.
