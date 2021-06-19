The Tennessee Valley Authority will conduct a routine inspection of the Wheeler Dam Bridge, Alabama Highway 101, next week, according to officials.
The inspection, set for 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, will restrict travel to a single lane.
Motorists should exercise caution, follow traffic sign or flagger directions and expect delays when crossing Wheeler Dam Bridge, officials said.
In the event of inclement weather, bridge inspectors may extend or reschedule the work. TVA officials said they will notify the public of any changes in the project schedule.
Each year, TVA said it conducts approximately 45 bridge inspections in compliance with the Federal Highway Administration to ensure the safety of TVA’s bridges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.