Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 96F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.