Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Alabama 53 near Pinedale Road, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West.
The wreck occurred at approximately 6:50 a.m, West said.
West said the two victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI and Athens EMS. Both were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, West said.
The News Courier will have more information as it becomes available.
