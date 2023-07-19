The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect overnight laneclosures on U.S. 31 northbound at the Hudson Memorial Bridge over the Tennessee River in Decatur beginning the evening of Tuesday, July 25, weather permitting.
ALDOT crews will repair a section of concrete bridge deck. They will close the outer northbound through lane and acceleration lane about 6 p.m.
ALDOT anticipates reopening both lanes about 6 a.m. the following day, but motorists are advised there is a possibility of prolonged lane closures affecting peak morning traffic if the concrete does not set as quickly as expected or if crews encounter unforeseen conditions during the repair.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Expect delays and drive with caution in the work zone.
An additional night of repairs will be necessary for the inside and center northbound through lanes, currently expected to take place during the first week of August.
