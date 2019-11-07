The University of Alabama in Huntsville Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering will offer free highway construction training, according to a press release.
The program, which is being offered through a statewide partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation, will allow participants to earn their National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) Heavy Highway Construction, Level 1, credential.
Classes begin Monday.
“The NCCER is the leader in construction training, education and workforce development focused on developing skills and knowledge needed in the construction industry,” the release said. “Federal and state investment in road construction projects in expected to continue trending upward, translating to a high demand for qualified workers.”
Today’s highway construction industry requires employees with knowledge in construction safety, rigging and cranes and the ability to work in elements.
This program is targeted to minorities, women, veterans and disadvantaged individuals looking to launch a career in the highway construction industry. Participants have the opportunity to test for their Level 1 credential and advance into ALDOT’s full time On-the-Job Training Program.
Visit alhighwayojt.uah.edu for more information or call 256-824-6466 or 256-824-6263.
