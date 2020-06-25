A longtime Limestone County law enforcement officer was honored recently by the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police.
Ronald Ultz was named the organization's outstanding member of the year. He has been a member of the FOP for almost 44 years.
“Ronald has been a true blue FOP member, local lodge leader and served on the board of the Alabama State FOP for the past 21 years,” Gary Erwin, a member of the TVA Federal Officers Lodge #30, said in his nomination letter in 2019.
Ultz started his law enforcement career in 1975 as a deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff's Department under former Sheriff Buddy Evans.
He graduated from the Northeast Alabama Minimum Standard Academy, where he received the academy's first Outstanding Service and Contributions award, in 1976.
Ultz also earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice administration from Athens State University.
While at the Sheriff's Office, he was a charter member of Limestone County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #62. He served as the lodge secretary for two years and was instrumental in getting the foundation of the lodge started.
Ultz stayed with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office for four years before being hired by the Tennessee Valley Authority as a public safety officer at the Yellow Creek Nuclear Plant in Iuka, Mississippi. He transferred to the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in 1979. While at the Athens plant, he was promoted to lieutenant and served four years before being named captain at the Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Hollywood.
While working for TVA, Ultz trained public safety officers and helped charter the Tennessee Valley Authority Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #30, serving as state trustee for 18 years.
Ultz left TVA from 1986 until 2009 when he accepted a department head position with the City of Athens. His department was combined with the Athens Police Department, and Ultz made the rank of lieutenant division commander.
Ultz returned to TVA after retiring from Athens Police Department in 2009 having served 23 years. He was recruited to the TVA job with the rank of lieutenant and is currently the Nuclear Security shift manager.
In 1997, Ultz was elected as the secretary and treasurer of the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police and has been elected to the position for the past 21 years. He is the longest-serving secretary and treasurer in state history.
He is also the current president of TVA Federal Officers Lodge #30.
Ultz has been involved in building the new state FOP lodge, developing budgets, helping with the Shop with a Cop program and sponsoring organizations such as the Children's of Alabama hospital and events like Military Hero's Week for Wounded Veterans. He has also helped secure needed equipment for law enforcement officers across the state.
