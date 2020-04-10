Dylan Mashburn, a West Limestone graduate and sophomore at the University of North Alabama, decided a to play a country brass cover of "I'll Fly Away" for Good Friday.
Mashburn said the arrangement is used by Danny Davis and the Nashville Brass.
Bobby Lee Abernathy, 81, of Athens passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born in Limestone County to Grady C. Abernathy and Ollie Murphy Abernathy, and he was a longtime member of the Church of Christ. Bobby was raised to be a hard worker. He spe…
Mattie Shoulders Turner, 89, of Nashville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence. She was the sister of Willie Shoulders Bridgeforth of Athens. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 706 Monroe St., Nashville, Tennessee. A private funeral service will be …
The graveside service for William Alfred "Billy" McCown, 70, of Joppa, will be 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Gatlin Cemetery with Joseph Barnes officiating. There will be a private visitation.
Jack Delton Goodman, 89, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. Dr. Goodman was born December 16, 1930, in Lauderdale County to Andrew Butler Goodman and Myrtle Howell Goodman. There will be a private visitation and service for Dr. Goodman due to the State Health Order. …
