Many unemployment compensation beneficiaries will get an unwelcome Christmas present unless there is further Congressional action.
Without any further action by Congress, all unemployment compensation programs created by the CARES Act are scheduled to expire Dec. 26. In Alabama, the two programs that will be affected by this expiration are PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) and PEUC (Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation).
PUA is a program that provides benefits to those who would not normally qualify for regular unemployment compensation, such as the self-employed, gig workers or part-time workers. PUA also provides benefits to those who exhausted all other unemployment programs but remain unemployed due to a COVID-19 pandemic-related reason.
PEUC provides for an additional 13-week extension to regular unemployment compensation recipients. Some claimants may see their benefits end prior to the Dec. 26 expiration date due to exhausting all programs.
When the programs expire Dec. 26, all payments under PUA and PEUC will stop, regardless of an existing dollar balance or remaining eligible weeks. Claimants are encouraged to continue to file their weekly certifications so that in the event Congress approves new legislation or extends current legislation, they can be considered for any benefits to which they may be entitled.
Free job services are available at local Career Centers, including résumé assistance, educational and vocation training assistance, and more.
Visit www.labor.alabama.gov for a listing of Career Centers and visit www.alabamaworks.alabama.gov to view available jobs online.
