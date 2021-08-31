Last year, COVID-19 put a monkey wrench in the plans of many businesses and nonprofits. Groups like United Way of Athens-Limestone County were left to adapt to the new landscape made by the novel coronavirus.
Due to the recent surge in positive cases in Limestone County and beyond, Executive Director Kaye Young McFarlen said United Way will host its main Week of Caring event virtually at noon Sept. 17, during the Week of Caring, which runs from Sept. 10–17. The event will be livestreamed on the group's Facebook page and uploaded to YouTube after the event concludes.
“We have had to be flexible in making changes that fit both the situation and our community,” McFarlen said. “The biggest thing is we still want people to be involved and do what's in their heart while protecting the health of themselves and their families.”
McFarlen said United Way will be honoring the community volunteer of the year, retired educators and others.
“We had hoped to gather for our usual luncheon ... but we would rather forgo the opportunity to be together and celebrate than risk the health of those attending,” McFarlen said.
Week of Caring
Since the annual luncheon had to be reimagined this year, McFarlen said she asked United Way's partner organizations to come up with ways that donors and volunteers could aid the community while being mindful of COVID-19. Several came up with a list of items that they are seeking as donations, with some listing volunteer projects that can be completed outdoors.
For example, the Birdie Thornton Center needs 10 volunteers for cooking, serving bottles, interacting and playing at Picnic in the Park.
The Salvation Army has requested office supplies, cleaning supplies, paper towels, meals ready to eat (MREs), instant potatoes and travel-size personal care items like soap, shampoo and toothpaste.
For a full list of member organizations and their requests or to adopt a project, call United Way of Athens-Limestone County at 256-233-2323.
“We want to encourage people to be a part of the effort,” McFarlen said. “Donating items is an easy way for people to give back to the community. COVID has left us all feeling isolated, and this is a way to reconnect, do good things and make a powerful difference for others.”
Mayor's Youth Commission
The Athens Mayor's Youth Commission has already begun working on a project for United Way. The group will be collecting tutoring items for the Learn-to-Read Council of Athens and Limestone County and student activity items for Limestone County 4-H.
Items needed include scented colored markers, crayons, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, dry erase markers, fun-size M&M packets, small packets of sugar, orange drink, soft drinks and disinfectant wipes.
The items are being collected now through Sept. 10. A collection box is located in the City Hall foyer.
