United Way Worldwide has issued a warning to charitable souls after United Way-related scams were reported in Pennsylvania and Alabama.
In both cases, individuals claiming to be affiliated with the United Way offered cash grants to people online. In both cases, victims were asked to complete an application that asked for driver's license details, bank account information, a mother's maiden name, credit card information and social media login credentials.
The United Way of Athens-Limestone County wants to ensure local residents it would never ask for this type of information online.
“Anyone who receives one of these messages should not respond to it,” said a statement from the local organization. “We ask that anyone who receives this type of message please report it to his or her local United Way.”
Here are some tips from experts to protect against scams:
• Be suspicious of any unsolicited emails or calls from anyone with an offer of grants;
• If you do get contacted, ask for the caller’s contact information and let them know you’ll call them back. Call the organization directly (not the number you were given) to confirm the identify of anyone who has contacted you;
• Never provide personal information in response to unsolicited offers of assistance;
• Check your social media account settings to limit what others can view about you;
• Limit access to your Friends list on Facebook, because that’s a data source regularly used by scammers to win your trust and confidence; and/or
• Sign up for watchdog alerts from AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.
“If something is too good to be true, it probably is,” said a statement from United Way Worldwide. “Double that when unsolicited emails, texts or DMs (direct messages) offer 'free money.'”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.