An initiative that has collected more than 40,000 books for local schools over the past six years will return next week.
The local United Way announced the Stuff the Bus initiative kicks off Monday and will run through Monday, Sept. 30. Residents are encouraged to donate new and gently used books, which will be used by school libraries, as reading incentives for students and for teacher work rooms.
The books collected will be given to Athens Bible School and each school within the Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools districts. These schools will give books directly to the students, and also use the books to “help enrich their students’ learning experience,” according to a press release about the initiative.
Kaye Young McFarlen, director of the United Way of Athens-Limestone County, said the books are also being used as part of the Reading Buddies program, which is a partnership with the Limestone County 4-H program and Limestone County Career Technical Center. The Reading Buddies program works with volunteers who go into local schools and to work with children to improve their reading proficiency.
“With the public's help we are able to foster additional support for reading. Younger children are learning to read but by fifth grade they must be able to read to learn,” McFarlen said. “One of our goals is to support endeavors where individuals and families achieve their potential through education, which leads to financial stability and healthier lifestyles.”
Books may be dropped off at the United Way office at 419 S. Marion St. or at any of the following locations:
• Athens First United Methodist Church: 208 W. Hobbs St., Athens, AL 35611;
• Athens State Center for Lifelong Learning: 121 S. Marion St., Athens, AL 35611;
• Shanghai Baptist Church: 13435 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, AL 35614;
• First National Bank: 1880 U.S. East, Athens, AL 35613;
• Joe’s Pharmacy: 27691 Capshaw Road, Harvest, AL 35749; and
• First Presbyterian Church: 112 S. Jefferson St., Athens, AL 35611.
Those with questions should call the United Way office at 256-233-2323 or email shelleyjones@unitedwayalc.com.
