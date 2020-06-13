A group of five diverse women will hold a unity prayer vigil Sunday in Athens.
The Prayer, Peace & Unity Vigil is set to take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swan Creek Park pavilion near Athens Middle School.
Organizer Christie Holt Cook said the group of women graduated in 1991 from Athens High School.
“We were an extremely close class,” Cook said, adding they “remained really good friends.”
Cook said the group — which includes Theondra Drake Czepiel, Paige Adams Conway, Salena Freeman Cain and Tiffany Centeno — comes from different backgrounds, but they all agree prayer and unity is needed in Limestone County and across the nation. The group believes the “nation is hurting.”
They also believe prayer and a show of unity can help unite the city, the county and beyond.
“We can be an example for other communities,” Cook said.
The group is calling the vigil “an hour of power.”
Pastors, preachers and others from several denominations and backgrounds will speak and sing at the event, including Antoyne Green of New Life Baptist Church, Joel Carwile of First Baptist Church, Andy John King of Lindsay Lane Baptist Church, Richard Martin, Lilli Conway, Rob Phraner of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, Chris Smith of Simply Amazing Ministry and Psalmist Latrice Jones.
City and county officials have been encouraged to attend.
“We picked Sunday, but you can come together any day of the week,” she said. “You have to fix your heart and home, then you can fix the world.”
Cook encourages participants to wear masks if it makes them more comfortable, but it is not a requirement. Participants should bring a lawn chair. Water will be provided.
