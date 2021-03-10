Athens has been experiencing some growing pains as of late, and as a result, several areas of the city's infrastructure are in need of improvement and expansion. The city's sewer system is one of those items.
As such, the City Council unanimously approved seven separate projects totaling almost $10 million during its meeting Monday.
Mayor Ronnie Marks said the City managed to procure the funds last May by refinancing bond issues from 2010 and extending the debt service.
“We captured $10 million at no additional money on payments and moved that to water and wastewater,” he said. “We've got lots of needs, and as we started establishing priorities, we looked at what our top priorities were.”
Jimmy Junkin, water services manager for Athens, gave a presentation to the Council during its work session before Monday's meeting. During this time, he detailed each of the seven projects up for vote later that evening.
Pepper Road lift station
The first resolution concerned a consulting agreement for a sewer lift station on Pepper Road. He said engineers looked at options to get sewer into the area near 306 Barbecue.
“In light of difficulty getting easements, the decision was made to build a sewer lift station on Pepper Road,” Junkin said. “That will capture most of the property going up to Nick Davis Road.”
Marks said this is a big project that will cover future developments in the area.
Per the resolution, the Council authorized up to $1.3 million for the project.
Hine Street, Sanderfer Road lift station
The second resolution covers a sewer lift station to serve the area around Hine Street and Sanderfer Road.
Marks said Lindsay Lane Christian Academy is growing its campus and is in need of expanded sewer capacity. He said LLCA has promised to provide some of the necessary funds for the project.
Junkin said Morell Engineering looked over options for the area and decided a lift station was the best option. The expansion will also cover some houses in the area and may handle more in the future.
The Council approved up to $605,000 for the design and construction of the lift station and related assets.
Cambridge Lane
The next resolution concerned a consulting agreement for a sewer extension to cover areas of Cambridge Lane.
Junkin said there are some properties in the area that have been reaching out for sewer service for some time, and it was deduced that a gravity line extension could cover the space.
In order to help pay for the costs, property owners in future developments will be charged a fee that will be a percentage of the necessary funds.
“We feel like we will get our money back,” Junkin said.
The Council approved up to $1.41 million for the project.
Swan Creek trunkline
The next resolution concerned improvement to the Swan Creek Trunkline. Junkin said it is the largest trunkline in the city and was responsible for a spill and fish kill in the past due to groundwater getting into the system.
“We have been in the process of upgrading that line,” he said. “We have already completed Phase One, and this is the next section down.”
Marks said this improvement will take another step in eliminating the groundwater getting into the sewer treatment plant, especially after heavy rains.
Up to $2.95 million was approved for the project by the Council.
Huntsville-Brown's Ferry
This resolution covers providing sewer service to the area that Buc-ee's Athens will occupy in the future.
Junkin said this project will cover Buc-ee's Athens and will feature “built-in expansion capacity,” as that area is expected to grow alongside the new travel center.
Junkin said Buc-ee's Athens has made a commitment to cover part of the cost of adding sewer in the area. Marks said the City has received a $500,000 grant for the project from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and has requested another $750,000 grant from the Appalachian Region Commission.
Junkin said the project should be completed by June 2022, “worst-case scenario.”
The Council approved up to $3.195 million for this project.
Canebrake lift station
The sixth resolution concerned an agreement to make improvements at the Canebrake sewer lift station, which Junkin said will provide “substantially more capacity.”
Up to $2.249 million in funds was approved for the project by the Council.
Athens sewer model
The final resolution concerned an update of the Athens Sanitary Sewer Hydraulic Model.
Junkin said a digital model of the city's sewer lines helps determine what the system is capable of delivering. He said the model hasn't been calibrated “in a decade.”
He said the model will be used alongside the City's new master plan in development to help determine where resources are needed and how best to fit those needs.
The Council authorized up to $199,983 for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.