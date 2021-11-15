Local authorities say a person was killed early Monday morning in a workplace incident.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 7:42 a.m. regarding a forklift accident at Sunbelt Forest Products Corporation off Alabama 127.
LCSO said there was one fatality, a female, and a death investigation has been opened. As of noon Monday the victim's identity had yet to be released.
No further information is available at this time.
