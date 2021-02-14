The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency advise motorists that icy road conditions are possible across much of the state as widespread freezing occurs late Sunday, Feb. 14, through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
While forecasts indicate freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible in west-central and North Alabama beginning Sunday evening, motorists across the state should be aware that temperatures below freezing combined with any moisture on pavement surfaces could lead to adverse travel conditions elsewhere, according to ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett
Monitor weather reports and adjust any travel plans accordingly. In the event of widespread icy conditions, refrain from travel except in emergencies, Burkett said. If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions, and reduce speed as conditions dictate.
Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work, Burkett said.
Before departing, check road conditions through local news media and ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Check with county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.
Stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the latest weather information. Visit www.ema.alabama.gov for the latest preparedness tips.
