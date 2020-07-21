UPDATE: Etowah County deputies said both victims, Dana Holt and Embry Holt, were found safe near Center Point.
The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert. The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask assistance in locating Embry Jade Liehann Holt, a 19-month-old white female. She is, 2-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Embry was seen on July 21, in the area of Jackson Trail in Altoona, around 8 a.m. along with her mother, Dana Nicole Holt, a 34-year-old white female, 5-feet-3-inches tall. Both are believed to be in extreme danger. Embry and her mother are believed to be in the custody of Blake Logan, 26 year old white, male. He is 5-10-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
The subjects may be traveling in a white 2005 Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag number 1DR1147. If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-458-6846; or call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.