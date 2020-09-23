Athens Police continue to investigate a four-car collision Tuesday that left one dead and another injured, but they did release more information about the incident.
The wreck occurred late Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 31 South, just north of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. According to Capt. Trevor Harris, multiple vehicles were stopped for a red light when the driver of an SUV rear-ended a compact car, pushing it into the sedan in front of it.
The compact car was pushed into the median, while the SUV and sedan spun to a stop, Harris said. The driver of the compact car died, but the passenger was taken to Huntsville Hospital via AirEvac for treatment.
Harris said the passenger's condition was not available and did not share the driver's name. Though all three vehicles were totaled and a fourth vehicle had minor damage, he said the SUV driver was the only other person reported with injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours while APD spoke with witnesses and collected evidence. Harris said detectives continue to investigate the cause of the collision and encouraged anyone with information to call APD at 256-233-8700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.