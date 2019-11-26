Twelve people were arrested Monday morning after a search of an Athens residence turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and more, records show.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant and searched a home in the 400 block of Skyview Drive just before 9 a.m. Inside, they found marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, digital scales, glass pipes with residue and other paraphernalia, records show.
Five people were arrested and charged with drug crimes, while seven others were only charged with loitering at the home. Their names, ages and charges are as follows:
• Sera Brooke Goff, 22, of 21000 block Looney Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering;
• Justin Lynn Craig, 31, of 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (opium or derivative) and second-degree illegal possession of marijuana;
• Ashley Kaye Hill, 50, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Nathan Henry Rodriguez, 30, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering;
• Clarence Henry McDaniel Jr., 66, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
• Patricia Ann White, 31, of 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, loitering;
• Christopher Ryan Aday, 39, of 30000 block Lester Road, Lester, loitering;
• Pamela Ann Moore, 200 block Mill Street, Athens, loitering;
• Jeffery Ryan Solomon, 35, of 400 block Bullington Road, Athens, loitering;
• Ashley Nicole Hill, 31, of 29000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, loitering;
• Latoya Racheal Harris, 42, of 3600 block Bridemore Road, Huntsville, loitering; and
• Eric Dan Meadows, 46, of 17000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, loitering.
