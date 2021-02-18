All Limestone County offices, including the Limestone County Courthouse, will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18, due to inclement weather. The Limestone County Commission meeting scheduled for this morning has been postponed until 9 a.m. Monday.
Athens offices, including City Hall, are also closed today. The city announced it will reopen offices 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Residents are encouraged to avoid travel when possible. The News Courier will post additional updates as they are made available.
