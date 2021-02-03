Limestone County Coroner Mike West has confirmed a mother and child died in a trailer fire on Jennings Chapel Road early Wednesday morning.
West said a call was made to 911 at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.
The bodies of the mother and child have been sent to a forensics lab, according to West.
West said two males were also in the home, but were able to make it out.
Several agencies responded to the scene including East Limestone and Ardmore volunteer fire departments.
The News Courier will have more information as it become available.
