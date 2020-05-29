An Athens teen reported missing Wednesday appears to have drowned the same day, according to the Limestone County coroner.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office confirmed 16-year-old Miguel Alonso's body was found Friday morning in the Elk River near the Elk River Park Road boat launch. According to Deputy Stephen Young, spokesperson for LCSO, Alonso and at least two others spent the day fishing from the banks of the river.
Authorities believe the group traveled north from the boat launch through the woods to a find a better location. However, while other members of the group returned safely, Alonso did not. A family member reported the teen missing just before midnight Wednesday.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West told The News Courier that Alonso died around 10 p.m. Wednesday of an apparent drowning. Young said the sheriff's office has not ruled out foul play and continues to investigate the case.
West said Alonso's body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. Anyone with information on the teen's death is encouraged to call 256-232-0111.
