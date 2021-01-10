Due to winter weather, all Limestone County Schools will be closed Monday.
UPDATE: County schools closed Monday
Obituaries
Frances Mae Ratliff, 86, of Toney, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital E.R. Mrs. Ratliff was born March 26, 1934, to George Rodney Ford and Dora Mable White Ford. She is survived by her children, Cheryl Drummond of Middleton, Delaware, Ann St. Jean (Don) of…
Graveside service for Gloria Ann Southard-Wiley, 67, of Athens, will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Thatch-Mann Cemetery, Athens. Public viewing will be 12-6 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Peoples Funeral Home.
Henry "Hen" Phillip Miller Sr., 87, of Athens passed away January 5, 2021, at his residence. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Athens City Cemetery. Visitation is noon-1:45 p.m. Sunday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
Wayne Haney Coffman, 79, of Elkmont, passed away Monday. He was born February 10, 1941. Funeral services were held at noon Friday at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church. Visitation was from 11 a.m.-noon. Burial in Roselawn Cemetery.
